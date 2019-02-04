CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 4, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Diego CA
915 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
* Winds...Southwest winds increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts
to 25 knots Monday.
* Waves/Seas...Combined seas continuing to lower to 7 to 10 feet
tonight, lowering to 5 to 7 feet Monday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
