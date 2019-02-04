CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 4, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

915 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

* Winds...Southwest winds increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts

to 25 knots Monday.

* Waves/Seas...Combined seas continuing to lower to 7 to 10 feet

tonight, lowering to 5 to 7 feet Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

