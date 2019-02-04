CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 4, 2019
_____
SPECIAL MARINE WARNING
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service OXNARD CA
900 AM PST MON FEB 4 2019
...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 900 AM PST...
The affected areas were...
East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA
including Santa Cruz Island...
The strong storms have moved onshore and no longer pose a
significant threat to boaters at this time.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST
TUESDAY...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea
conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
