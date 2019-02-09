CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

1053 PM PST Fri Feb 8 2019

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO IMPACT THE WATERS SOUTH OF POINT

REYES OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS...

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will impact the

coastal waters from Point Reyes to Point Piedras Blancas,

including the Monterey Bay, over the next several hours. These

showers and thunderstorms have the potential to produce locally

heavy downpours, lightning, as well as gusty and erratic winds.

Cannot rule out the possibility of a waterspout as well.

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO IMPACT THE WATERS SOUTH OF POINT

REYES OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS...

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will impact the

coastal waters from Point Reyes to Point Piedras Blancas,

including the Monterey Bay, over the next several hours. These

showers and thunderstorms have the potential to produce locally

heavy downpours, lightning, as well as gusty and erratic winds.

Cannot rule out the possibility of a waterspout as well.

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO IMPACT THE WATERS SOUTH OF POINT

REYES OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS...

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will impact the

coastal waters from Point Reyes to Point Piedras Blancas,

including the Monterey Bay, over the next several hours. These

showers and thunderstorms have the potential to produce locally

heavy downpours, lightning, as well as gusty and erratic winds.

Cannot rule out the possibility of a waterspout as well.

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO IMPACT THE WATERS SOUTH OF POINT

REYES OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS...

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will impact the

coastal waters from Point Reyes to Point Piedras Blancas,

including the Monterey Bay, over the next several hours. These

showers and thunderstorms have the potential to produce locally

heavy downpours, lightning, as well as gusty and erratic winds.

Cannot rule out the possibility of a waterspout as well.

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO IMPACT THE WATERS SOUTH OF POINT

REYES OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS...

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will impact the

coastal waters from Point Reyes to Point Piedras Blancas,

including the Monterey Bay, over the next several hours. These

showers and thunderstorms have the potential to produce locally

heavy downpours, lightning, as well as gusty and erratic winds.

Cannot rule out the possibility of a waterspout as well.

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO IMPACT THE WATERS SOUTH OF POINT

REYES OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS...

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will impact the

coastal waters from Point Reyes to Point Piedras Blancas,

including the Monterey Bay, over the next several hours. These

showers and thunderstorms have the potential to produce locally

heavy downpours, lightning, as well as gusty and erratic winds.

Cannot rule out the possibility of a waterspout as well.

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO IMPACT THE WATERS SOUTH OF POINT

REYES OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS...

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will impact the

coastal waters from Point Reyes to Point Piedras Blancas,

including the Monterey Bay, over the next several hours. These

showers and thunderstorms have the potential to produce locally

heavy downpours, lightning, as well as gusty and erratic winds.

Cannot rule out the possibility of a waterspout as well.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather