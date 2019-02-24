CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 25, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

815 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING

TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WINDS...South 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING

TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WINDS...South 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING

TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WINDS...South 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PST

MONDAY...

* WINDS...South 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST

MONDAY...

* WINDS...South 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST

MONDAY...

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PST

MONDAY...

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PST

MONDAY...

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PST

MONDAY...

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PST

MONDAY...

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PST

MONDAY...

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.

