CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

207 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST

Thursday.

* Winds and waves...Winds north 15 to 20 kt. Steep seas of 6 to 7

ft due to a combination of short period southerly fresh swell

and northerly wind waves.

* Areas affected...Generally from Cape Blanco southward beyond 5

NM from shore, except closer to shore from Pistol River

southward. Winds will be strongest Wednesday morning beyond 20 NM

from shore and then increase Wednesday afternoon over areas

within 20 NM from shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Gale Warning, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM

PST Wednesday. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued. This

Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM

PST this evening. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* Winds...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 6 to 8 feet with periods around 13

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening

to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

