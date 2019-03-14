CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 14, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1148 PM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM THURSDAY...

* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt diminishing tonight.

* WAVES...Short period waves 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds N of Cape

Mendocino and 6 to 9 ft at 8 seconds S of Cape Mendocino

diminishing tonight. NW swell 9 to 10 ft at 14 seconds

diminishing across all waters tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM THURSDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt diminishing tonight.

* WAVES...N 6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds and NW 9 to 10 ft at 14

seconds diminishing tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

