CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 19, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

225 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* WINDS...South 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* WINDS...South 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

