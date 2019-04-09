CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
221 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 10 to 13 feet with periods around 10
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners... especially those
operating smaller vessels... should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* Winds...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 12 to 15 feet with periods around 11
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners... especially those
operating smaller vessels... should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* Winds...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 13 to 16 feet with periods around 11
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* Winds...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 12 to 15 feet with periods around 11
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners... especially those
operating smaller vessels... should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* Seas...Northwest around 10 feet at 12 seconds.
* Areas affected...Small craft advisory conditions are expected
for all areas beyond roughly 10 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
