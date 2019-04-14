https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-13766192.php
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 14, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
1203 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM SUNDAY...
* WINDS...NW 10 to 20 kt.
* WAVES...N 5 to 7 ft at 8 seconds and NW swell 8 to 10 ft at 16
seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
