CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 16, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Diego CA
1115 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
...STRENGTHENING WINDS TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
.West northwest winds will strengthen Tuesday afternoon into the
evening. Gusts are expected to reach 25 knots over the outer
waters, with a brief period of gusts above 21 knots possible over
portions of the inner waters as well.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 11 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Small
Craft Advisory...which is in effect from 3 PM to 11 PM PDT
Tuesday.
* Winds...West northwest gusting 20 to 25 knots over the outer
waters. Brief gusts above 21 knots possible over the inner
waters during late afternoon and early evening hours.
* Waves/Seas...Peaking at 7 to 8 FT over the outer waters, and 6
FT over the inner waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
