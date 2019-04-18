CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 21, 2019
_____
HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
230 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous
Seas Watch...which is in effect from Friday evening through late
Saturday night.
* Seas...Wind wave dominated seas may build to 10 to 13 feet, with
seas becoming heavier as one travels south. The heaviest seas
will occur south of Brookings.
* Areas affected...Beyond 10 NM of the coast from Cape Arago to
Cape Blanco, and beyond 5 NM of the coast from Cape Blanco to
Point Saint George.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather