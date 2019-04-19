CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

244 AM PDT Fri Apr 19 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 8 AM Saturday to 5 AM PDT Sunday. The

Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS...N 15 kts with gusts around 25 kts Friday night,

increasing to 25 kts with possible gusts to 35 kts Saturday into

Saturday night.

* WAVES/SEAS...N 5 to 7 ft around 6 seconds, building to around

10 to 11 feet at 9 seconds Saturday. NW swell around 5 ft at 12

seconds through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

