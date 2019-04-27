CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

220 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. Strongest winds near Cape Mendocino

where gusts to 40 kt will be possible.

* WAVES...NW 7 to 9 feet at around 8 seconds. Steeper seas from

10 to 14 ft near Cape Mendocino.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...N 25 to 35 kt increasing to 30 to 40 kt this evening.

Localized gusts to around 50 kt this evening.

* WAVES...N 10 to 17 ft at 10 to 12 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...N 25 to 30 kt with gusts to around 40 kt. Localized

gusts to 45 kt tonight near Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES...N 10 ft at 8 to 10 seconds building to 14 to 17 feet

at 11 seconds Saturday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt increasing to 25 to 35 kt this afternoon.

Strongest winds around Point Saint George where gusts to 45 kt

will be possible this afternoon into Sunday morning.

* WAVES/SEAS...N 7 to 10 feet at 8 to 10 seconds building to 10

to 14 feet at 10 seconds Saturday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

