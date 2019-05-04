CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
230 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019
...Strong north winds and choppy seas will persist into next
week...
.High pressure centered well offshore and a thermal trough along
the coast will continue to bring north winds and choppy wind-
driven seas through Wednesday and beyond. Winds and seas will
peak in the afternoons and evenings.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts 25 to 35 kt, peaking in
the afternoons and evenings.
* Seas...Steep and wind-driven 8 to 10 feet, subsiding to 7 to 9
feet later this morning.
* Areas affected...Warning conditions will occur beyond 5 NM from
Port Orford south until later this morning, then transition to
Advisory conditions. Advisory conditions will occur over the
rest of the area. All areas will experience advisory conditions
Saturday morning into Sunday afternoon.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...North 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt.
* WAVES...North 9 feet at 8 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
