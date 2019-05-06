CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

1059 PM PDT Sun May 5 2019

...Strong north winds and choppy seas will persist through

Thursday...

.High pressure centered well offshore and a thermal trough along

the coast will continue to bring north winds and choppy wind-

driven seas through Thursday. Winds and seas will peak in the

afternoons and evenings.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

MONDAY...

* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt, peaking each

afternoon and evening.

* Seas...steep to very steep wind-driven 7 to 10 feet tonight

then subsiding slightly Monday...Seas will remain steep wind-

driven 6 to 9 feet through Thursday, peaking each afternoon and

evening.

* Areas affected...All of the area will be affected by advisory

level winds and seas. Hazardous Seas Warning conditions will

occur tonight from around Gold Beach south and beyond 5 NM of

the coast.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

