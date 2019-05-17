CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 17, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

207 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WINDS...NW 15 to 20 kt early this morning.

* WAVES...W 8 to 11 ft at 10 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...NW 15 to 20 kt.

* WAVES...W 8 to 11 ft at 10 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WINDS...W to NW 15 to 25 kt early this morning.

* WAVES...W 8 to 11 ft at 10 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WINDS...W to NW 15 to 25 kt early this morning.

* WAVES...W 8 to 11 ft at 10 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WINDS...NW 15 to 20 kt early this morning.

* WAVES...W 8 to 11 ft at 10 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WINDS...W to NW 15 to 25 kt early this morning.

* WAVES...W 8 to 11 ft at 10 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WINDS...W to NW 15 to 25 kt early this morning.

* WAVES...W 8 to 11 ft at 10 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

_____

