CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 17, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
207 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WINDS...NW 15 to 20 kt early this morning.
* WAVES...W 8 to 11 ft at 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...NW 15 to 20 kt.
* WAVES...W 8 to 11 ft at 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WINDS...W to NW 15 to 25 kt early this morning.
* WAVES...W 8 to 11 ft at 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WINDS...W to NW 15 to 25 kt early this morning.
* WAVES...W 8 to 11 ft at 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WINDS...NW 15 to 20 kt early this morning.
* WAVES...W 8 to 11 ft at 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WINDS...W to NW 15 to 25 kt early this morning.
* WAVES...W 8 to 11 ft at 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WINDS...W to NW 15 to 25 kt early this morning.
* WAVES...W 8 to 11 ft at 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
