CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 19, 2019
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
1223 AM PDT Sun May 19 2019
...SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS THE COASTAL WATERS
THROUGH THIS MORNING...
A moist and unstable air mass will bring the potential for
thunderstorms to the coastal waters through the morning. Any
thunderstorm that forms may produce local gale force winds and
rough seas, dangerous lightning, heavy rainfall with reduced
visibility, and isolated waterspouts.
