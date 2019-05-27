CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 27, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1207 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

THIS MORNING...

* WINDS...North 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...North 5 to 8 feet at 7 to 9 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

THIS MORNING...

* WINDS...North 15 to 20 kt, with occasional gusts up to 25 kt.

Strongest winds near Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES/SEAS...North 6 to 9 feet at 8 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Winds and seas continue to gradually diminish throughout the inner

waters. However, locally steeper wave conditions can be expected

in the vicinity of Cape Mendocino through the remainder of the

night.

