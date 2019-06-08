CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 9, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
332 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Medford has upgraded the
Hazardous Seas Watch.
* Winds...North winds 20 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 30 kt,
increasing to 25 to 30 kt and occasional gusts to 35 kt this
afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
* Seas...Steep, choppy 6 to 7 ft seas, increasing to steep to very
steep seas of 8 to 11 feet by late this afternoon and continuing
through Sunday afternoon. Additional very steep seas will occur
into Monday.
* Areas affected...Small craft advisory level winds will expand to
include most the waters south of Cape Blanco this afternoon.
Very steep seas will develop across the waters from Cape
Sebastian south, beyond 5 nm from shore beginning late this
afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather