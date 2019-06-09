CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 10, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
204 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. Gusts to 35 kt through tonight.
* WAVES...N 7 to 9 ft at 7 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 11 PM PDT Monday. The Gale
Warning has been cancelled.
* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt. Gusts to 35 kt.
* WAVES...N 10 to 12 ft at 9 seconds.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Hazardous
Seas Warning, which is in effect until 5 AM PDT Monday. The Gale
Warning has been cancelled.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Hazardous
Seas Warning, which is in effect until 5 AM PDT Monday. The Gale
Warning has been cancelled.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 11 PM PDT Monday. The Gale
Warning has been cancelled.
* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt. Gusts to 35 kt.
* WAVES...N 10 to 12 ft at 9 seconds.
