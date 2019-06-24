CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 24, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt, diminishing below 15 kt Monday

night.

* Seas...Choppy 5 to 8 feet, subsiding to 4 to 7 feet Monday

afternoon, then to 4 to 6 feet Monday evening. Seas initially be

dominated by short period wind-driven waves will become

dominated by northwest swell Monday night.

* Areas affected...Generally all areas from around Gold Beach

south beyond 2 nm of the coast.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

