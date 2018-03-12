CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 11, 2018

990 FPUS56 KMFR 120355

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

854 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

CAZ080-121100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

854 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph late in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Windy. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet

lowering to 3000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ081-121100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

854 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Windy.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph

early in the afternoon, then shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Windy. South

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet

lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

CAZ082-121100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

854 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level 6500 feet rising to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ083-121100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

854 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ084-121100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

854 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Breezy. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 25 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

CAZ085-121100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

854 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4200 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

