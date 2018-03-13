CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
Updated 12:02 am, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018
175 FPUS56 KMFR 130356
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
855 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
CAZ080-131100-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
855 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers early this evening,
then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
6500 feet lowering to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to
3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches.
Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3000 feet
rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet lowering to 2000 feet
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow likely in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
CAZ081-131100-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
855 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early this evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Windy. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
6500 feet lowering to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to
3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
3300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow
level 3100 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows
around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
CAZ082-131100-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
855 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers early this evening,
then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Precipitation may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level
6500 feet lowering to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
showers after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation
of 3 to 6 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3400 feet rising
to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,
then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet
in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower
30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
CAZ083-131100-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
855 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers early
this evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Windy. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 5000 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to
4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3500 feet
rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the
evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level
3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s to
lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
CAZ084-131100-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
855 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level
5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Windy. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance
of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet
lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid
20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,
then snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in
the lower to mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
CAZ085-131100-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
855 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. South
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph until early afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4200 feet after midnight. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner
Mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 4200 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 3800 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s
to mid 40s.
