CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

855 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

855 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers early this evening,

then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

6500 feet lowering to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to

3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3000 feet

rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet lowering to 2000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow likely in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

855 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early this evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

6500 feet lowering to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to

3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

3300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow

level 3100 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows

around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

855 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers early this evening,

then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Precipitation may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level

6500 feet lowering to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 6 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3400 feet rising

to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

855 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers early

this evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Windy. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3500 feet

rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

855 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level

5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

855 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph until early afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4200 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 4200 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 3800 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

