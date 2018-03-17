CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
Updated 11:38 pm, Friday, March 16, 2018
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018
_____
598 FPUS56 KMFR 170334
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
833 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
CAZ080-171100-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
833 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely
early this evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. New snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow
level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance
of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower
20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of
rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
$$
CAZ081-171100-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
833 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely
early this evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 2000 feet. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
3200 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow
level 3300 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ082-171100-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
833 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers early
this evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 2100 feet. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 3300 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 3100 feet after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy
at times. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ083-171100-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
833 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early this
evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. New snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
$$
CAZ084-171100-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
833 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early this
evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. New snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs
around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ085-171100-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
833 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 4 inches in
the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in
the Warner Mountains. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and
overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid
40s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast