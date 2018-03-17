CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018

598 FPUS56 KMFR 170334

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

833 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

CAZ080-171100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

833 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely

early this evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. New snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow

level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

CAZ081-171100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

833 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely

early this evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 2000 feet. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3200 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow

level 3300 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ082-171100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

833 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers early

this evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2100 feet. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3300 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 3100 feet after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ083-171100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

833 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early this

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. New snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

CAZ084-171100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

833 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early this

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. New snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ085-171100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

833 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 4 inches in

the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in

the Warner Mountains. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

