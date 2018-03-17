CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
232 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
CAZ080-181100-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
232 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers this
evening. Patchy fog well after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet
this evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s to
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Lows in
the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
CAZ081-181100-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
232 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers
this evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog well
after midnight. Snow level 3200 feet this evening. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Light winds becoming south around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 3400 feet after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
east after midnight, then becoming light well after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level 3300 feet after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
CAZ082-181100-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
232 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers this
evening, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Patchy fog
well after midnight. Snow level 3200 feet this evening. Lows in
the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3300 feet
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level 2900 feet after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to
the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
CAZ083-181100-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
232 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers this
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 3500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 30s to lower 40s.
CAZ084-181100-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
232 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers this evening,
then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog well after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph late this evening and
overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
CAZ085-181100-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
232 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this evening,
then isolated snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation except snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the
Warner Mountains. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
