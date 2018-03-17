CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

682 FPUS56 KMFR 172133

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

232 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

CAZ080-181100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

232 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers this

evening. Patchy fog well after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet

this evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ081-181100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

232 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers

this evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog well

after midnight. Snow level 3200 feet this evening. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Light winds becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 3400 feet after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight, then becoming light well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 3300 feet after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ082-181100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

232 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers this

evening, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Patchy fog

well after midnight. Snow level 3200 feet this evening. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3300 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 2900 feet after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ083-181100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

232 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers this

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ084-181100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

232 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers this evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog well after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph late this evening and

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ085-181100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

232 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this evening,

then isolated snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation except snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the

Warner Mountains. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

