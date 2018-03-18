CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

087 FPUS56 KMFR 182044

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

143 PM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

CAZ080-182300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

143 PM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light, then becoming southeast

around 5 mph well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ081-182300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

143 PM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

evening. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet rising

to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ082-182300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

143 PM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 2900 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

2700 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Precipitation may

be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ083-182300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

143 PM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ084-182300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

143 PM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

CAZ085-182300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

143 PM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Breezy. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

