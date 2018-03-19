CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
319 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
319 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to
5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to
5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
319 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to
5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Windy. In
the shasta valley, southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to
25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Elsewhere, southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 30s
to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
319 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south
late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2700 feet
rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation at lower elevations and snow accumulation up to
1 inch above 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower
20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
319 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet rising to
6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
319 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to
5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 6000 feet. Highs around 50. Breezy. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs around 40.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
319 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Breezy. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,
then snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
