CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
Updated 12:22 am, Sunday, March 25, 2018
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 24, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
915 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018
CAZ080-251100-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
915 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers late this evening, then
rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet
lowering to 1500 feet after midnight. New snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening.
Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ081-251100-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
915 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. New snow accumulation up
to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 2600 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Snow level 2800 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph until well after
midnight becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Light
winds becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ082-251100-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
915 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers. New snow accumulation of 2 to
3 inches at lower elevations and 2 to 4 inches above 4000 feet.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
3100 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ083-251100-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
915 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers. New snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ084-251100-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
915 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of snow showers late this evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. New snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ085-251100-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
915 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. New snow accumulation
around 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner
Mountains. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
