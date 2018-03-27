CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
Updated 11:36 pm, Monday, March 26, 2018
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 26, 2018
171 FPUS56 KMFR 270335
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
834 PM PDT Mon Mar 26 2018
CAZ080-271100-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
834 PM PDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early this evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ081-271100-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
834 PM PDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the morning,
then shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ082-271100-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
834 PM PDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early this evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ083-271100-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
834 PM PDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early this evening then
clearing. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ084-271100-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
834 PM PDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ085-271100-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
834 PM PDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early this evening then
clearing. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
