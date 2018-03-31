CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
961 FPUS56 KMFR 310937
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
236 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
CAZ080-312300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
236 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ081-312300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
236 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. Light winds becoming north around 5 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early
in the morning becoming light, then becoming north 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ082-312300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
236 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ083-312300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
236 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ084-312300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
236 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming
light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and
overnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Snow level
6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow
level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not
as cool. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ085-312300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
236 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
