CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

236 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

CAZ080-312300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

236 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ081-312300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

236 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Light winds becoming north around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early

in the morning becoming light, then becoming north 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ082-312300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

236 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ083-312300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

236 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ084-312300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

236 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming

light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not

as cool. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

CAZ085-312300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

236 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

