CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
Updated 8:38 pm, Saturday, April 7, 2018
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018
_____
969 FPUS56 KMFR 080033
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
532 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
CAZ080-081100-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
532 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow
level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ081-081100-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
532 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers through the
night. Snow showers likely late this evening, then snow showers
after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level
4500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ082-081100-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
532 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow
level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ083-081100-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
532 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely this evening, then rain
and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to
4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
up to 40 mph this evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow
level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid
40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ084-081100-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
532 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early this
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers late this evening and overnight. Snow level 5000 feet
lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Windy.
Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ085-081100-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
532 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers early this
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers late this evening
and overnight. Snow level 4900 feet. Little or no snow
accumulation except snow accumulation up to 1 inch in the Warner
Mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow
level 4800 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast