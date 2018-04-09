CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

468 FPUS56 KMFR 090213

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

712 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

CAZ080-091100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

712 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ081-091100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

712 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph this evening becoming light, then

becoming east around 5 mph well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ082-091100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

712 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Breezy. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ083-091100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

712 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ084-091100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

712 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

CAZ085-091100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

712 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

