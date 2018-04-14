CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

981 FPUS56 KMFR 140332

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

831 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

CAZ080-141100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

831 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 2500 feet after midnight. Lows

in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ081-141100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

831 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 2800 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ082-141100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

831 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west 5 to 10 mph late in the evening, then shifting to the

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

4500 feet lowering to 3100 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ083-141100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

831 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet

lowering to 3000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ084-141100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

831 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ085-141100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

831 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4900 feet

lowering to 3700 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Breezy. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

