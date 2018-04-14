CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

3500 feet lowering to 2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight, then increasing to 10 to 15 mph well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy.

South winds 20 to 30 mph in the shasta valley and south 15 to

25 mph Elsewhere. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4000 feet lowering to 2700 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2200 feet rising to

2700 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 2600 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 2800 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

2700 feet. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 4900 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches except 3 to 6 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

