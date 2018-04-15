CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
Published 6:42 am, Sunday, April 15, 2018
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
019 FPUS56 KMFR 151039
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
338 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
CAZ080-152300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
338 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet this
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
3500 feet lowering to 2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation at lower elevations and
snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower 20s to
lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in
the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ081-152300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
338 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then rain this afternoon. Snow
level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. South
winds 20 to 30 mph in the shasta valley and south 15 to 25 mph
Elsewhere. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
4000 feet lowering to 2700 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2200 feet rising to
2700 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 2600 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ082-152300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
338 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely this morning, then rain and snow
this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow
level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet this afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to
3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.
Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level 2800 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch
at lower elevations and 2 to 3 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
2700 feet. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows
in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ083-152300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
338 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow this morning, then rain and snow
this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet this
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to
3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ084-152300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
338 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow showers likely
after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ085-152300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
338 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow this
morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Breezy. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 4900 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation
of 2 to 3 inches except 3 to 6 inches in the Warner Mountains.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
