CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

747 FPUS56 KMFR 061014

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

314 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

CAZ080-062300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

314 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ081-062300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

314 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ082-062300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

314 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ083-062300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

314 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ084-062300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

314 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light winds becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ085-062300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

314 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows around 40.

$$

