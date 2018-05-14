CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
Updated 5:42 pm, Monday, May 14, 2018
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
237 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
237 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph until well after midnight becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
early in the morning becoming light, then becoming west around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West winds around 5 mph until well after midnight becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
237 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms this
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph
early this evening becoming light, then becoming north around
5 mph after midnight becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming
southwest around 5 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest well after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
237 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms this
evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
237 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms this
evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms in the evening, then
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
237 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming east
around 5 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the south.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms in the evening,
then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
237 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms this
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the morning, then
shifting to the north early in the afternoon shifting to the
southeast late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
