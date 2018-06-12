CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
Updated 12:47 am, Tuesday, June 12, 2018
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 11, 2018
949 FPUS56 KMFR 120445
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
945 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
CAZ080-121100-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
945 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ081-121100-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
945 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ082-121100-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
945 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
CAZ083-121100-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
945 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ084-121100-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
945 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph
well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
CAZ085-121100-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
945 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
