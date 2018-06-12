CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 11, 2018

_____

949 FPUS56 KMFR 120445

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

945 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

CAZ080-121100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

945 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ081-121100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

945 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ082-121100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

945 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ083-121100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

945 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ084-121100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

945 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph

well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ085-121100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

945 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather