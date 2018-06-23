CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

560 FPUS56 KMFR 231549

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

CAZ080-232300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ081-232300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ082-232300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ083-232300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ084-232300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ085-232300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather