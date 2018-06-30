CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018

_____

980 FPUS56 KMFR 301501

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

800 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

CAZ080-302300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

800 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ081-302300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

800 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ082-302300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

800 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.Independence Day AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ083-302300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

800 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ084-302300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

800 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ085-302300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

800 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather