CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 12, 2018

_____

803 FPUS56 KMFR 121309

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

609 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

CAZ080-122300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

609 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph early in the morning

becoming light, then becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ081-122300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

609 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph early in the morning

becoming light, then becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 105. Light winds becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ082-122300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

609 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 90 to 100. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ083-122300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

609 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-122300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

609 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ085-122300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

609 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather