CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
350 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
CAZ080-152315-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
350 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms until early
afternoon, then chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon.
Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph early this morning
becoming light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ081-152315-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
350 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms until early
afternoon, then chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon.
Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming north around 5 mph early
this afternoon, then shifting to the west late this afternoon.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Light winds becoming east
around 5 mph late in the morning, then shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s. Highs 95 to 105.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s
to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ082-152315-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
350 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast early this afternoon, then shifting to the southwest
late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light, then becoming
southwest around 5 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ083-152315-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
350 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest late this afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ084-152315-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
350 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast early this
afternoon, then shifting to the west late this afternoon. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light winds
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light winds
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s to lower 90s.
CAZ085-152315-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
350 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest late this afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast around 5 mph late in the morning, then
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
