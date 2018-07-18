CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018
_____
911 FPUS56 KMFR 181009
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
309 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
CAZ080-182300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
309 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ081-182300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
309 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid
60s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
$$
CAZ082-182300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
309 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east early this afternoon, then
shifting to the west late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ083-182300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
309 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ084-182300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
309 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs around 90. Northwest winds
around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs around
90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 90. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ085-182300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
309 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in
the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather