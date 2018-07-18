CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018

_____

911 FPUS56 KMFR 181009

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

309 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

CAZ080-182300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

309 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ081-182300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

309 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ082-182300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

309 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east early this afternoon, then

shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ083-182300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

309 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-182300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

309 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs around

90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ085-182300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

309 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather