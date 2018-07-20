CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 19, 2018

942 FPUS56 KMFR 201037

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

337 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

CAZ080-202300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

337 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ081-202300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

337 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to

100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ082-202300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

337 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early this

morning becoming light, then becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ083-202300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

337 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ084-202300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

337 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds

becoming north around 5 mph early this afternoon, then shifting

to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. Light winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ085-202300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

337 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

