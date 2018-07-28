CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
_____
139 FPUS56 KMFR 281058
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
CAZ080-282300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze this
afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph early
this morning becoming light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower
to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the
day. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower
to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ081-282300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze this
afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph early
this morning becoming light, then becoming north around 5 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100. Light
winds becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the
day. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming northwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower
to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 90 to
100. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ082-282300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze this
afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the west late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in
the morning, then shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the
day. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ083-282300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the
day. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ084-282300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze this
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph
early this morning becoming light, then becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to
mid 90s. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph late in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the
day. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ085-282300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to
mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze
in the morning. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs in the
lower to mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather