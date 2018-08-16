CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018

415 FPUS56 KMFR 161329

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

628 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

CAZ080-162300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

628 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ081-162300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

628 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ082-162300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

628 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ083-162300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

628 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ084-162300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

628 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ085-162300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

628 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

