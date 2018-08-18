CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 17, 2018

141 FPUS56 KMFR 181104

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

403 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

CAZ080-182300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

403 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning, then areas of smoke this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-182300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

403 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning, then areas of smoke this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light,

then becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ082-182300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

403 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning, then areas of smoke this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ083-182300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

403 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning, then areas of smoke this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ084-182300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

403 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning, then areas of smoke this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light,

then becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ085-182300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

403 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke this morning, then patchy

smoke this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

