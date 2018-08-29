CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
309 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
309 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early this morning
becoming light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight, then shifting to the southeast well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
309 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early this morning
becoming light, then becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke in the evening, then areas of
smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north late in the evening and overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.Labor Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Highs
in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
309 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy
smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast
late in the morning, then shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
309 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke early this afternoon. Smoke late
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy
smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
309 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then
patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows
in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 40s
to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
309 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s
to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
