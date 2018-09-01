CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

511 FPUS56 KMFR 012151

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

251 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

CAZ080-021100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

251 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke, then

patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ081-021100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

251 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Patchy

smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ082-021100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

251 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas

of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ083-021100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

251 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ084-021100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

251 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ085-021100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

251 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

