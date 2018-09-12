CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

242 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

CAZ080-131100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

242 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this evening. Snow

level 7000 feet this evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in

the morning becoming light, then becoming west around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ081-131100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

242 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this evening, then

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the

morning becoming light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ082-131100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

242 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Haze and areas of smoke this evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered rain showers this evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ083-131100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

242 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Haze and areas of smoke this evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ084-131100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

242 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Light winds

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ085-131100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

242 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around

5 mph well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

