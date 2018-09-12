CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
242 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
242 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this evening. Snow
level 7000 feet this evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in
the morning becoming light, then becoming west around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
242 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this evening, then
isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the
morning becoming light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast well after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
242 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Haze and areas of smoke this evening. Mostly cloudy
with scattered rain showers this evening, then partly cloudy with
isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
242 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Haze and areas of smoke this evening. Mostly cloudy
with scattered showers. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
242 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Light winds
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
242 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then partly cloudy with
isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around
5 mph well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
